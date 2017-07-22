Summerslam 2017 Meet and Greet sessions on sale

– Tickets for the meet & greet sessions at Barclays Center during SummerSlam weekend went on sale on Ticketmaster.com. Sessions will be held on Friday, August 18 and Saturday, August 19. Six WWE Superstars will be on hand on August 18. These are AJ Styles at 1PM, Dean Ambrose at 1PM, Alexa Bliss, Naomi and Asuka at 3:30PM, and Shinsuke Nakamura at 3:30PM as well. The women are part of one single ticket. On August 19, there will be Sasha Banks at 10AM, The Hardy Boyz at 10AM, Finn Balor at 12:30PM, Kurt Angle at 12:30PM, Roman Reigns at 3PM, and The New Day at 3PM. Tickets are $125 each plus fees. All fans will enter the arena via the Barclays Center main entrance at 620 Atlantic Avenue. Meet and Greet will occur at the 40/40 Club in Barclays Center. Tickets include an 8×10 autographed glossy photo and one photo taken by a professional photographer.

