Rosemary talks main-event opportunities, Slammiversary, becoming a role model, the Mae Young Classic, more

Ring Rust Radio: You had amazing series of matches against Jade for the Knockouts Championship earlier this year, but recently lost the title to Sienna at Slammiversary. Have your goals changed at all or are you still focused on regaining the title?

Rosemary: Our goals have always been complete and utter domination. With our series with Jade, we relished the fact that she stepped up into a more violent world that hadn’t existed in her own world before. With her being in the Doll House and playing with pretty little things, she truly evolved into something more violent with us and we loved it and loved that we brought it out of her. She did fall, but we were very proud to have seen that and would have loved to have continued it. We would have loved to see what would have happened if her soul would have gone down an even darker route. But alas, that was not to be. Yes, with Sienna, we did lose our title and that may deter some people, but not us. Sienna has fallen to the Demon Assassin before, twice even. Most recently on the live One Night Only for the Knockouts title in January. The fact that she learned how to defeat us, the fact that she evolved, the fact that she went to a place perhaps she wouldn’t consider to go before and used tactics that she hadn’t considered and learned to defeat us, we respect that absolutely. It elevates her game which means we have to elevate ours and that is exciting, is it not?

Ring Rust Radio: You’ve had a lot of groundbreaking matches during your tenure with the company from Six Sides of Steel to Monster’s Ball to Last Knockout Standing. How important are matches like that for the continued advancement of women’s wrestling, and what other types of matches would you like to have an opportunity to work in the future?

Rosemary: Those matches were important because those matches show the length that we will go to what we want, which is absolutely limitless. We are not afraid of pain, not to say that we don’t feel pain, don’t be ridiculous. This body is flesh and blood no matter what we say. To go through a Monsters Ball, takes such mental fortitude and it helps to have a mentor such as Abyss to prepare us for that match. To go through it and take those weapon shots and going through table that perhaps are impressive when a man does it, but when a considerably smaller framed female goes through a table, it’s painful, it’s destructive, it’s breathtaking and it is proving that we are willing to go to these limits and there are no reasons for us to not do what the boys can do. I think we have proven that. As for what else we would like to do, we have yet to climb up a ladder. To ascend to new heights, both metaphorically and physically. Perhaps that will be something in our future.

Ring Rust Radio: Last December, you and Jade had an awesome steel cage match that main-evented the show. What do you feel you and the rest of the women need to do to secure more main-event opportunities?

Rosemary: Keep demanding attention. Jade and the Demon demanded attention. There was no other place to put us except for the main event of that Impact. Sienna demanded attention and we were semi-main event of Slammiversary. We aren’t being over looked. We are some of the highest rated videos if you go on Impact YouTube channel, the Knockouts segments have the numbers that are undeniable. People want to see what Rosemary is going to do. People want to see what Sienna has to say. People want to see Laurel’s antics. People want to see Ally and her infallible goodness. There is no way to deny these things and Impact sees that so we are given these spots like a semi-main event and the main event of Impact. Impact does rotate so it’s not just world title in the main event, it’s also the tag title, the X division title, the Knockouts title. They distribute it quite evenly. So, with that competitive playing field, you have to remain competitive.

Ring Rust Radio: With regard to women’s wrestling, the Mae Young Classic is generating a lot of buzz right now. What are your overall thoughts on the tournament, and how do you think it can be beneficial to female wrestlers all over the world no matter what promotion they work for?

Rosemary: Exposure is never a bad thing. We know several of those girls in the Mae Young classic and they deserve a spotlight. All of them deserve the chance. In this world, in any facet of this world or really any business, especially in professional wrestling as it does have the more public exposure, it is about having that door open, having that opportunity, and having that ball passed to you. You may have all the tools to run with it, but unless someone gives it to you, you may never get that opportunity. All of those girls were just waiting for that opportunity. When it is given to them, they are going to run with it and show that it was the right choice to be given that ball. Some of them have been waiting for years. Mercedes Martinez is one of the most respected women’s wrestlers on the independent circuit, and it’s finally her opportunity. All the exposure she deserves after so many years. All of us already knew, all of us knows she is the best, and finally, the rest of the world will get a glimpse of that as well. Absolutely no matter what age or how many years you have been doing this, it’s all exposure and getting that chance, but it’s up to you what you do with that chance. What bigger platform is there than an international market with the WWE and the Mae Young classic. It’s a 100 percent a wonderful thing for these girls.

Ring Rust Radio: One underestimated aspect of being a wrestler is becoming a role model. What does it mean to you when you hear young children tell you they look up to you?

Rosemary: There is an undeniable satisfaction in knowing that there are other children, who were like you growing up. We grew up with all boys. We had a brother and 13 male cousins, maybe a couple of girls, and we weren’t a girly girl by any means. We grew up differently and we grew up playing sports. Perhaps a social outcast? Definitely not a popular girl. To be a role model, to know the other children who aren’t cookie cutters and don’t fit the mold, who aren’t cheerleaders, aren’t the popular kids, who are a little bit bookish, nerdy, a little bit off-centered, who enjoy painting their faces, who enjoy horror movies rather of chick flicks. There is a role model for you, and we welcome you into the Hive. The Hive is a collection of all sorts of social misfits from all walks of life, all colors and creed and countries, it doesn’t matter. If you identify with what we are doing you are welcome here.





