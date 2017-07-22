Orlando police clear Alberto El Patron of any wrongdoing in airport incident case

Ryan Satin of ProWrestlingSheet.com is reporting that Alberto El Patron is no longer under investigation by Orlando police over the incident at the airport involving himself and Paige.

The investigation resulted that it was Paige only who should be charged for domestic violence, clearing the GFW champion of any wrongdoing. Global Force Wrestling suspended El Patron pending the conclusion of the investigation.

There’s still no report if the State Attorney’s Office will be charging Paige with battery as the decision rests up to the office. Orlando Police Department forwarded all information and the SAO is still reviewing the case before making a decision.

