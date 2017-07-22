Current betting odds for the Punjabi prison match

Tomorrow night at Battleground, the Punjabi prison match will make its return for the first time after a decade with champion Jinder Mahal defending the gold against number one contender Randy Orton.

Mahal is currently the favorite to win the match and retain the title, with odds in his favor standing at 4/7. Randy Orton is 5/4 in the odds and things could change by the time the main event starts tomorrow.

With the match having no pinfalls or submissions and the only way to win is to escape the two cage structures, you can see why the odds are stacked against Orton considering Mahal has the Singh Brothers with him who could technically interfere at any given moment.

Battleground will be live on the WWE Network and is free for first-time subscribers.

