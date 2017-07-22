Brie Bella preparing for 2018 ring return

Brie Bella may have retired at WrestleMania 32, but the former Divas champion is planning her return to the ring already.

Having retired to start a family, Brie now gave birth to a baby girl named Birdie Joe, and she’s itching to step back in the squared circle. During the Comic Con panel, Brie revealed that her husband Daniel Bryan will be training her for her eventual return and she is planning to hit the ropes under the bright WWE lights in 2018.

Brie last wrestled during the WrestleMania 32 pre-show in a 10-Divas tag team match and made Naomi tap to the Yes Lock.





