7/21/17 WWE Raw Live Event Results – Fayetteville, North Carolina

Below are the results from the 7/21/17 WWE Raw Live Event in Fayetteville, North Carolina:

1. WWE Raw Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match

Sheamus and Cesaro defeated The Hardy Boyz & Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson

2. Goldust defeated R-Truth

-After the match, Truth cut a promo saying “My bad,” and “Goldust will get got.”

3. Jack Gallagher defeated TJP

4. Bray Wyatt defeated Apollo Crews

-The Miz cuts a promo saying that he refuses to defend the Intercontinental Championship in a Podunk city like Fayetteville, so a tag team match is set up instead.

5. Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins defeated The Miz and Curtis Axel

6. Six-Woman Tag Team Match (w/Mickie James as the Special Guest Referee)

Bayley, Sasha Banks, and Dana Brooke defeated Alexa Bliss, Nia Jax, and Emma

-Elias Samson sings a song about how much he hates Fayetteville and the people who live there, but he is interrupted by Finn Balor.

7. Finn Balor defeated Elias Samson

8. Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman (via disqualification)

-Strowman was disqualified after using the steel steps as a weapon. Strowman attempted to keep the attack going after the match, but Reigns turned it around and speared Strowman through a table that was propped up in the corner.

