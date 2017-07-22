7/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Daytona Beach, Florida

Below are the results from the 7/21/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Daytona Beach, Florida:

1. Fabian Archer defeated Raul Mendoza

2. Eight-Woman Tag Team Match

Liv Morgan, Lacey Evans, Taynara Conti, and Aliyah defeated Sage Beckett, Reina Gonzalez, Vanessa Borne, and Zeda

– Demitrius Bronson cut an in-ring promo where he talked like a preacher and ran down the crowd for all being the same. He said that he has motivation and is in shape. Lars Sullivan showed up and slammed Bronson three times.

3. The Velveteen Dream defeated Nick Miller

4. Heavy Machinery defeated Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler

5. Johnny Gargano defeated Marcel Barthel

6. Nikki Cross defeated Sarah Logan

7. Six-Man Tag Team Match

Drew McIntyre, Aleister Black, and Roderick Strong defeated Bobby Roode, Riddick Moss, and Tino Sabbatelli

