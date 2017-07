WWE reducing Battleground tickets prices

The Wrestling Observer is reporting that Jinder Mahal is proving to be a hard sell as world champion, as WWE Battleground tickets for Wells Fargo Arena in Philadelphia are being reduced across the board. $125 seats are being sold for $75, $75 tickets have been cut to $55, and $55 tickets have been reduced to $25.

