Wrestling Returns to Fenway Park This Sunday

Wrestling All-Stars of New England returns to Fenway Park for another historic professional wrestling outing this Sunday afternoon. The show will take place in conjunction with the El Mundo Latino Family Festival, beginning at 11:00 am and will be presented by Bell Time Club training center in Wakefield, MA, and Dante Luna.

This will be the second consecutive outing where the finest in New England wrestling comes together to help provide a fun time for all. Before that, the last time wrestling found its way to the Green Monster was on June 28, 1969. On that night, 17,000 fans saw two all-time greats battle it out as Bruno Sammartino defeated Killer Kowalski to retain the WWWF title.

Every New England wrestling promotion and more will be represented with over 20 matches taking place at the historic ball park including a Green Monster Challenge and a Battle Royal. $10.00 admission to the El Mundo Latino Family Festival gets you access to all of the great wrestling action. Here are some of the amazing matches for Sunday’s big event.

-El Mundo Grand Championship: Todo Loco vs. “The Dynasty” Beau Douglas vs. Slyck Wagner Brown vs. “The Boston Bad Boy” Jason Rumble

-UFO Heavyweight & Women’s Championship Mixed Tag: “Kingpin” Brian Milonas & Davienne vs. T. Phoenix and Isana

-Elkmania Promotions: Derek Simonetti defends the Bay State Championship in an Open Challenge

-New England Pro Wrestling Academy: Brett Domino vs. Dan Iavoy vs. Scotty Slade

-Chaotic Wrestling: Heavyweight Champion – Elia Markopoulos vs. New England Champion – Christian Casanova

-Atlantic Pro Wrestling: Apocalypse vs. Cameron Replay

-Pro Wrestling Magic Heavyweight Championship: JT Dunn vs “Fabulous” Johnny Vegas

-Northeast Championship Wrestling Tag Team Titles: Maine State Posse vs. Mike Paiva & Lumberjake

-Women’s Match: Miss Sammi Lane vs. Tequila Rose

-Fatal Four Way Family Festival Tag Team Titles: Elements of Violence vs. Turtles in Time vs. The Baker Boys vs. The 5 Star Spectacle

And so much more!

This is one show that you don’t want to miss, this Sunday at Boston’s historic Fenway Park beginning at 11:00 am. $10.00 admission to the El Mundo Latino Family Festival will get you access to all of the exciting action of the Wrestling All-Stars of New England.

