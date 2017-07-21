The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Battleground

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Alberto El Patron/Paige Update
*Where is Brock Lesnar going next?
*Talking Smack Canceled
*Shane McMahon helicopter crash
*New Wrestling Producers
*WWE Barbies

And More!

We will give you the Smackdown Throwndown featuring the in-ring debut of Mike Kanellis, the new Fashion Files & Mores. We will then preview this Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV, featuring the Punjabi Prison for the WWE Championship, Fatal Five Way Elimination Womens Match, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the US Title and more.

We will also have the NXT Rundown featuring Killing Dain vs Drew McIntryre for the number one contendership, Ruby Riot & Ember Moon and More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

