The Rack Radio Show Podcast Previewing WWE Battleground

On this week’s edition of the Multi-Time Award Winning, The Rack returned with your hosts Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin. On the program this week we gave you the latest news in both WWE & Impact Wrestling brought to us by Gerweck.net which included:

*Alberto El Patron/Paige Update

*Where is Brock Lesnar going next?

*Talking Smack Canceled

*Shane McMahon helicopter crash

*New Wrestling Producers

*WWE Barbies

And More!

We will give you the Smackdown Throwndown featuring the in-ring debut of Mike Kanellis, the new Fashion Files & Mores. We will then preview this Sunday’s WWE Battleground PPV, featuring the Punjabi Prison for the WWE Championship, Fatal Five Way Elimination Womens Match, AJ Styles vs Kevin Owens for the US Title and more.

We will also have the NXT Rundown featuring Killing Dain vs Drew McIntryre for the number one contendership, Ruby Riot & Ember Moon and More!

Plus Tweet of the Week!

Check it all out on this week’s edition of The Rack Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therack072017.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)