Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week’s NXT
– As seen below, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford this week:
– Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami has been announced for next week’s NXT episode.
– This week’s NXT main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Killian Dain to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-match video of Drew calling out Roode. Drew says this is no longer Roode’s NXT and he is coming for the title.
Moments after becoming the #1Contender to @REALBobbyRoode's #NXTTitle, @DMcIntyreWWE wasted NO time calling out the #glorious champ! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ExdyR2mAaI
— WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2017
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More