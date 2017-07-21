Promo for New WWE NXT Tag Team, Drew McIntyre Earns Title Shot, Next Week’s NXT

Jul 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– As seen below, WWE NXT began airing vignettes for “The Street Profits” Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford this week:

– Kassius Ohno vs. Hideo Itami has been announced for next week’s NXT episode.

– This week’s NXT main event saw Drew McIntyre defeat Killian Dain to earn a shot from NXT Champion Bobby Roode at “Takeover: Brooklyn III” during WWE SummerSlam weekend. Below is post-match video of Drew calling out Roode. Drew says this is no longer Roode’s NXT and he is coming for the title.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 15 times, 15 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad