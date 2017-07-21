Owens reveals he’d like to face Sami Zayn at WrestleMania

It would be such a great chapter to add to our story. We’ve been at each other’s throats and by each other’s sides simultaneously the last 15 years. It would be great to do something with him. And also Finn Balor, who is my best friend. We got to the WWE the exact same time and didn’t know each other before hand. We had a bit of contact here and there before because we knew we both would spend time there. We bonded over that. Once we got to Orlando we’ve became very close quickly and getting to main event with him would be incredible. It would be another incredible chapter to our story. We both kind of dove in to uncharted territories, him from Japan and me from other places. We both did well for ourselves. To get to achieve that was very special.”

Source: www.pressofatlanticcity.com

