John Cena talks wedding and his “numbered days” in WWE

In an interview to promote the Tapout Body spray with Complex.com, 16-time World champion John Cena admitted that his days in the WWE are numbered and that’s why he made the request to appear on both Raw and Smackdown as he doesn’t know if he’ll be available on the days for specific shows only.

“I just turned 40 in April and we have so many young and talented performers, I don’t know how many years I have left,” Cena said. “So in the time I have left, I’m gonna do what I can to dedicate to this company I just want to be able to do it the most time that I possibly can.”

Cena, who’s on the artwork of the Tapout body sprays which were recently launched, added that it would be a surprise for him if he’s not involved with WWE in some way, shape, or form after he retires. “I literally would do whatever they asked me to. In whatever capacity I can help the company I would love to do so,” he added.

Regarding his wedding to fellow WWE Superstar Nikki Bella, Cena said that the date is all dependent on Nikki as it took him five years to propose. “We are both super, super busy and it just has to be right. I really, really want to say I hope it’s gonna be next year sometime, but also I want to do it when it’s right for Nicole and she can get the most out of it as well.”

(Visited 7 times, 10 visits today)