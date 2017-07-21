Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles

Jul 21, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Corey Graves and Renee Young help WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plug some of his new WWE Shop merchandise in this new backstage video. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. Styles wrote with the video, “Stay #Phenomenal this summer. Thanks to @WWEShop… …and @ReneeYoungWWE …and (kinda) @WWEGraves”

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT episode, Oney Lorcan picked up a hard-fought win over Danny Burch and the two had a show of respect after the match. They also agreed to have a rematch, which was taped at the last set of Full Sail TV tapings. That match will air some time in the next few weeks. Below is video from the post-match segment:

– There’s speculation on former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak signing with WWE soon as he’s no longer accepting indie bookings, according to New Age Insiders. Dijak made the announcement on their podcast this week. Dijak left ROH earlier this year and it was reported that WWE had interest in signing him, Crazzy Steve, Kyle O’Reilly, Lio Rush and Gunner.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 56 times, 56 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad