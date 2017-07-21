Former ROH Star to WWE?, WWE NXT Superstars to Work a Rematch (Video), AJ Styles

– Corey Graves and Renee Young help WWE United States Champion AJ Styles plug some of his new WWE Shop merchandise in this new backstage video. Remember to visit WWE Shop via this link to save on your purchase. Styles wrote with the video, “Stay #Phenomenal this summer. Thanks to @WWEShop… …and @ReneeYoungWWE …and (kinda) @WWEGraves”

– As seen on this week’s WWE NXT episode, Oney Lorcan picked up a hard-fought win over Danny Burch and the two had a show of respect after the match. They also agreed to have a rematch, which was taped at the last set of Full Sail TV tapings. That match will air some time in the next few weeks. Below is video from the post-match segment:

Not only did @_StarDESTROYER and @strongstylebrit share a sign of respect after their match… the two agreed to a REMATCH! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/l93pEzXVyc — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2017

– There’s speculation on former Ring of Honor star Donovan Dijak signing with WWE soon as he’s no longer accepting indie bookings, according to New Age Insiders. Dijak made the announcement on their podcast this week. Dijak left ROH earlier this year and it was reported that WWE had interest in signing him, Crazzy Steve, Kyle O’Reilly, Lio Rush and Gunner.

You Heard it here FIRST – @DonovanDijak tells #NAIpod he is no longer taking Independent Dates#NeXTBigThing pic.twitter.com/wyuNjJ9wTS — The New Age Insiders (@NewAgeInsiders) July 20, 2017

