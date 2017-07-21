El Patron steps down as Combat America President

Jul 21, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Alberto El Patron is stepping down as (figurehead) President of Combate Americas. Sayeth founder Campbell McLaren: “He’s probably stepping back his official roles from Combate and he’s going to focus on more on wrestling for the next year or two. It’s a very challenging enterprise and I think it’s very, very hard on the body and difficult to do. Very physical, very athletic, so I he’s kind of asked me if he can step away and with Saraya, focus on wrestling.” Read between the lines and that’s their graceful exit to put as much distance between Alberto and Combate Americas as humanly possible given his ongoing controversies.

