7/20/17 WWE NXT Live Event Results – Cocoa, Florida

Below are the results from the 7/20/17 WWE NXT Live Event in Cocoa, Florida:

1. Tian Bing defeated Raul Mendoza

2. Lacey Evans and Ruby Riot defeated Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

3. Babatunde Aiyegbusi defeated Sawyer Fulton

4. Heavy Machinery defeated The Ealy Brothers

5. Aleister Black defeated Marcel Barthel

6. Nick Miller defeated Chad Lail

7. Ember Moon defeated Bianca Belair

8. Hideo Itami and The Velveteen Dream defeated Buddy Murphy and Kassius Ohno

