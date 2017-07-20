UFC exec: Brock Lesnar has not re-entered USADA drug-testing pool

Jul 20, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

source:

Despite reports that Brock Lesnar had re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool, UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky stated to MMAFighting.com: “If he ever re-entered the program, he’d have to serve [the duration of the suspension] before he’d be able to compete.”

Lesnar’s one-year doping suspension is frozen until he does re-enter the pool. If he ever returns to the pool, via a written notice to the UFC and USADA saying he is out of retirement, Lesnar would still have more than six months remaining on his suspension, Novitzky said.

The UFC cannot waive Lesnar’s suspension, but they could, per policy, exempt Lesnar from the six months of testing required of an athlete returning from retirement.


(Visited 1 times, 2 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: ,

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad