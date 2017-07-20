UFC exec: Brock Lesnar has not re-entered USADA drug-testing pool

source:

Despite reports that Brock Lesnar had re-entered the USADA drug-testing pool, UFC vice president of athlete health and performance Jeff Novitzky stated to MMAFighting.com: “If he ever re-entered the program, he’d have to serve [the duration of the suspension] before he’d be able to compete.”

Lesnar’s one-year doping suspension is frozen until he does re-enter the pool. If he ever returns to the pool, via a written notice to the UFC and USADA saying he is out of retirement, Lesnar would still have more than six months remaining on his suspension, Novitzky said.

The UFC cannot waive Lesnar’s suspension, but they could, per policy, exempt Lesnar from the six months of testing required of an athlete returning from retirement.

