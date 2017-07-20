GFW to debut After Impact tonight

Following the cancellation of WWE’s Talking Smack on the WWE Network, GFW took advantage of the uproar from the online community and decided to create a similar show.

Titled After Impact, the show will air every Thursday night at 10PM EST on ImpactWrestling.com with hosts Josh Mathews and Tyrus. “Realize #PostShows are trending, but this has been in planning for quite some time,” Mathews tweeted, rejecting the idea that this was created after Talking Smack was axed by WWE.

While all Impact episodes are taped, it’s not listed if this post-Impact show will be live or taped as well.

