GFW New stipulation in contracts deals

According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com, there appears to be changes to new Impact Wresting contracts that have recently been signed.

The company is reportedly getting 10% of all the money talent makes at independent dates. Also, talent will not be getting any cut of merchandise with their likenesses that is sold directly by the company.

