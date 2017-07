WWE nixes proposed Kurt Angle match?

There are reports going around that WWE has no plans for Kurt Angle to wrestle in WWE anytime soon. It’s rumored that there was a pitch for Angle to wrestle Seth Rollins to promote the WWE 2K18 video game at SummerSlam but WWE nixed it. Angle recently revealed that he had not undergone WWE medical testing.





