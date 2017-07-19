Randy Orton and Wife Get Ink (Photo), Naomi – Battleground Note, SmackDown Top 10

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE SmackDown in Birmingham, Alabama:

– While SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi will not be defending at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view, she did mention on last night’s SmackDown that she will be at Battleground to enter the ring and congratulate the winner of the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match to determine her SummerSlam opponent. That match will feature Lana, Charlotte Flair, Tamina Snuka, Natalya and Becky Lynch. For those who missed it, Carmella taunted Naomi with her Money In the Bank briefcase and said she will also be at Battleground.

– Randy Orton and his wife Kim recently got new ink together, as seen in the photo below from her Instagram account. The two were in Thailand this past week as Orton filmed the “Changeland” movie with Seth Green. Her Instagram caption may indicate the meaning of the tattoos. She wrote, “Family, love, loyalty.”

Family❤️love❤️loyalty @randyorton A post shared by Kim Orton (@kim.orton01) on Jul 18, 2017 at 8:23pm PDT

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)