Karen Jarrett posts new picture with Rey Mysterio

Jul 19, 2017

Rey Mysterio is currently negotiating with WWE and Global Force Wrestling, according to Sports Illustrated.

Mysterio is under contract with Lucha Underground through the end of season three, which will air in September. He’ll be a free agent after that but has a 90-day non-compete agreement attached to his deal.

WWE is still searching for a big Latino star after failing to replace Mysterio in the first place…GFW had been pushing Alberto El Patron, who has had a lot of negative press from his tumultuous relationship with Paige. The current GFW World Heavyweight Champion is suspended indefinitely following a domestic dispute with Paige at the Orlando airport last week.

Sports Illustrated noted that, “GFW/Impact is very motivated to move away from Alberto El Patron and generate some positive headlines by inking the legendary Mysterio.”

