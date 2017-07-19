John Hennigan confirmed for upcoming GFW events

Jul 19, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Former WWE Intercontinental Champion John Hennigan (John Morrison, Johnny Mundo) is set to make his GFW debut at the upcoming Impact live events in NYC

Hennigan currently holds the AAA Mega Title, the AAA Latin American Title and the AAA World Cruiserweight Title. This will be his first match for any brand under TNA or GFW since leaving WWE in 2011.

Also brothers Dave Crist and Jake Crist will be coming in soon. They are known on the indies as The Irish Airborne or Ohio Is 4 Killers, which is the more popular name. They will not be using the OI4K name as Borash said their names will change.


