John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Birmingham, Alabama saw Randy Orton and John Cena defeat Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The finish saw Cena hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Rusev before Jinder broke up an Attitude Adjustment. Orton hit the ring with the RKO on Jinder, allowing Cena to hit Rusev with the Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Fan video from the match can be seen below:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)