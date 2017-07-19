John Cena and Randy Orton Team Up After WWE 205 Live (Video)

Jul 19, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

The dark main event after last night’s WWE 205 Live in Birmingham, Alabama saw Randy Orton and John Cena defeat Rusev and WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

The finish saw Cena hit the Five Knuckle Shuffle on Rusev before Jinder broke up an Attitude Adjustment. Orton hit the ring with the RKO on Jinder, allowing Cena to hit Rusev with the Attitude Adjustment for the win.

Fan video from the match can be seen below:

