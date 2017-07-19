Jinder Mahal’s Birthday, Brooke Hogan & Ariel Toombs on Ronda Rousey, Titus O’Neil

– Brooke Hogan and Ariel Toombs (Roddy Piper’s daughter) want to team with Ronda Rousey in WWE. TMZ Sports posted this video of Brooke and Ariel talking about possibly teaming with Rousey after the former UFC Champion sat ringside for The Mae Young Classic last week to support friend Shayna Baszler. Brooke also awkwardly comments on her dad Hulk Hogan being the only one to take on Ronda because he’s that strong and she’s that strong.

– WWE Champion Jinder Mahal turns 31 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Robert Gibson turns 58, ECW Original Tony Mamaluke turns 39 and WWE NXT Superstar HoHo Lun turns 30.

– Titus O’Neil and the Embracing Legacy organization are hosting 100 kids from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tampa today at Busch Gardens amusement park. Titus tweeted the following on the big day:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 14 times, 14 visits today)