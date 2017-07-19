Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more
– Impact Wrestling’s strong viewership in India
Jeremy Borash, Joseph Park and Grado Teleconference audio, featuring…
– AAA talent coming to the upcoming GFW New York live shows
– Borash reflects on his four wrestling matches
– JB reveals who has had the worst breath in wrestling
– New tag team shooting vignettes at GFW headquarters today
– JB reflects on his fifteen years in Impact Wrestling
– The broken universe
– The announce team moving forward
– Scott Steiner’s future
– Future plans for house shows
– Gail Kim to work with the knockouts after retiring from the ring
– and more!
