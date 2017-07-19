Jeremy Borash discusses Slammiversary, fifteen years with Impact Wrestling, bad breath, Scott Steiner, Gail Kim, live events, more

Your browser does not support the audio element.

Jeremy Borash, Joseph Park and Grado Teleconference audio, featuring…

– Impact Wrestling’s strong viewership in India

– AAA talent coming to the upcoming GFW New York live shows

– Borash reflects on his four wrestling matches

– JB reveals who has had the worst breath in wrestling

– New tag team shooting vignettes at GFW headquarters today

– JB reflects on his fifteen years in Impact Wrestling

– The broken universe

– The announce team moving forward

– Scott Steiner’s future

– Future plans for house shows

– Gail Kim to work with the knockouts after retiring from the ring

– and more!



