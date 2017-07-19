GFW and RAW Stars Meet Up (Photos), Peter Rosenberg Quizzes WWE Stars, RAW Security

– Courtesy of “Bring It To The Table” on the WWE Network, below is new video of host Peter Rosenberg quizzing Superstars on their sports entertainment knowledge backstage at RAW. Sasha Banks, Seth Rollins, Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, Renee Young, WWE Intercontinental Champion The Miz and others appear. The next episode of “Bring It To The Table” will air on Monday, July 31st after RAW goes off the air.

– Justine sent word that indie wrestlers used as security guards on this week’s RAW from Nashville were Brady Pierce, JT Dunn, Jaxon James and WWE NXT enhancement talents Corey Hollis & John Skyler.

– Some of the RAW Superstars met up with wrestlers from GFW on Monday night after RAW in Nashville ended. Below are photos of James Storm hanging out with Bray Wyatt and R-Truth hanging out with Konnan & Rey Mysterio.

So there where these two backwoods guys having a good time……@WWEBrayWyatt pic.twitter.com/ATnaccXgAA — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) July 18, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 9 times, 9 visits today)