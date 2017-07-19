Dash Wilder Tweets Jason Jordan, The Bella Twins Model New Clothing Line, Sasha Banks

– Below is video of Sasha Banks practicing her Australian rules football skills with Collingwood Football Club star Moana Hope while in Australia last week on a WWE promotional tour. Hope mentions that she will be walking to the ring with Sasha at one of the WWE live events in Melbourne this September.

– Below is video of The Bella Twins modeling their new Birdiebee women’s clothing line, which will be available this fall.

– The Revival are looking for a RAW Tag Team Title shot from Cesaro & Sheamus after their win over The Hardys on this week’s RAW. Dash Wilder tweeted the following, telling Jason Jordan to ask his “daddy” Kurt Angle when they will get their shot:

Undefeated against New Day. Undefeated against the Hardys. When do we get a title shot? @RealKurtAngle. @JasonJordanJJ can you ask daddy? — Dash (@DashWilderWWE) July 18, 2017

