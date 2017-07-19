Another Iranian Wrestler Mentioned on WWE 205 Live, Mickie James Films Music Video, The Usos

– This week’s WWE SmackDown saw Jimmy Uso defeat Kofi Kingston as The Usos prepare to defend the SmackDown Tag Team Titles against The New Day at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. In the Fallout video below, The Usos talk about this week’s win and are confident going into Sunday’s match.

Will history repeat itself TONIGHT? @AriyaDaivariWWE dedicates his match to Iranian wrestler Emam-Ali Habibi! #205Live pic.twitter.com/Bc7w28iUN5

— 205Live (@WWE205Live) July 19, 2017



– Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville on Tuesday morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.

Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio

Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio A post shared by Mickie James (@themickiejames) on Jul 17, 2017 at 9:13pm PDT

#Fun #times at the @themickiejames #music #video shoot! Can't wait to see the end result! A post shared by Sean Gasaway (@sean_gasaway_music) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:01am PDT

Gonna be in a @MickieJames music video playing guitar! Look out! 😎👍🏻 pic.twitter.com/q5DwEBORay — Shelby Lee Lowe (@ShelbyLeeLowe) July 18, 2017

@MickieJames & @AliciaFoxy Thank you ladies for the picture. Pleasure to meet you two. pic.twitter.com/2nrGvpkzNq — Omar Amarh (@Xtwonine) July 18, 2017

From one #civilian to anotha #mickiejames #musicvideo 📸✨#nashville I love my #foxyladies… LIKE FO real…FO real… FO REAL 😘 #ootd A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on Jul 18, 2017 at 11:07am PDT

My girl…. @themickiejames 💌#music A post shared by thefoxxyone (@thefoxxyone) on Jul 18, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

