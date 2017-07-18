WWE Trying to Recruit Iranian Wrestler?, RAW Top 10, Fans on Next Week’s Matches

– Below are the top 10 moments from last night’s WWE RAW in Nashville:

– WWE has a new poll asking fans which match are they most looking forward to on next week’s RAW – Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match, Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins vs. The Miztourage in a 2-on-3 Handicap Match or Sasha Banks vs. Bayley in a #1 contenders match. As of this writing, 57% went with the Handicap Match while 24% voted for Banks vs. Bayley.

– There’s speculation on WWE possibly trying to recruit 22 year old Iranian wrestler Hassan Yazdani, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympic games. Yazdani was mentioned several times on last night’s RAW as Ariya Daivari dedicated his win over Akira Tozawa to Yazdani, as seen below.

