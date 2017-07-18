Renee Young to Interview Chad Gable (Video), WWE Superstar Films with Mickie James (Photos)

Jul 18, 2017 - by Marc Middleton

– Renee Young will interview Chad Gable on tonight’s WWE SmackDown to get his reaction to American Alpha partner Jason Jordan being revealed as the “long lost son” of RAW General Manager Kurt Angle on this week’s RAW. Renee posted the following video from backstage:

– Mickie James has been working on new music in the studio recently and she also filmed a music video in Nashville this morning. As seen below, Alicia Fox appeared in the video with her. No word yet on when it will be released but we will keep you updated.

Thank you to @jameyperrenot @ @sean_gasaway_music for laying down this awesome tune we wrote today. #90sballads #music #countrymusic #musiclife #recordingstudio

#Fun #times at the @themickiejames #music #video shoot! Can't wait to see the end result!

A post shared by Sean Gasaway (@sean_gasaway_music) on

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 11 times, 11 visits today)

Post Category: News     Tags:

More from my site

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad