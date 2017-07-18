NOD Talk on “Table For Three” (Video), WWE Network Collections Previews, Birthdays

– Cathy Kelley previews the new WWE Network Collections on WWE Hall of Famers Scott Hall and Roddy Piper in these new videos.

– Joey Mercury turns 38 years old today while WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colon turns 69 and GFW’s Al Snow turns 54.

– Below is video from last night’s “Table For 3” with former Nation of Domination members Ron Simmons, Mark Henry and The Godfather talking about the success of the group.

