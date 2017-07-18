LIVE COVERAGE OF TONIGHT’S WWE SMACKDOWN 7/18

– Tonight’s WWE SmackDown opens live from Birmingham, Alabama with Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton.

– Greg Hamilton introduces The Singh Brothers and they are out to the stage. They introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and out he comes to the ring. We see the Punjabi Prison structure in place around the ring.

Jinder and The Singh Brothers enter the Punjabi Prison, then wait as the outer structure is lowered. Jinder says this colossal structure will be the final resting place of Randy Orton’s legacy on Sunday at WWE Battleground. The USA chants start up but Jinder demands silence so The Singh Brothers can go over the rules. There are 4 doors and each one will be attended by a referee. When instructed by a competitor, each door will open and remain open for just 60 seconds. The door will shut after the 60 seconds and it will remain shut for the rest of the match. The outer structure has no doors. The only way to win the match is by climbing out of both structures.

Jinder says the most important rule is that there are no rules. Fans chant for Orton now. Jinder says he’s going to smash Orton’s face into the structure until his face matches the ugliness of the nation that Orton represents. Jinder threatens to drop Orton from the top of the structure with the Khallas. Jinder says they both will enter the Punjabi Prison on Sunday but only The Modern Day Maharaja will leave as WWE Champion. Jinder speaks to his people now but the USA chants continue. The music interrupts Jinder and out comes Orton to a pop.

Orton says either Jinder is the bravest SOB he’s ever met or he’s just not all that bright. Orton can’t believe Jinder is actually choosing to be locked inside the Punjabi Prison with him, without the only advantage Jinder ever had – The Singh Brothers. Orton says they are the only reason Jinder took the title in the first place. Orton has walked to the outside of the structure now. Fans chant Orton’s name. Orton says he and Jinder will be locked in the Prison on Sunday and there will be no escape for Jinder. No running, no hiding, no escape. Orton starts climbing the outer structure now. Orton stops a few feet up and tells Jinder he has nothing to lose. Jinder took his title, embarrassed his family, tried to take his dignity and left him for dead. Orton climbs up a few more feet. Orton says he has nothing to lose but Jinder has everything to lose. Orton mentions Jinder being the 50th WWE Champion ever. Jinder raises the title to boos. Orton says Jinder has the weight of 1.3 billion people in India on his back. Orton climbs up a few more feet and asks Jinder what he’s going to do when those 1.3 billion people consider him a disgrace.

Orton climbs some more and gets one leg over the top of the outer structure. Orton speaks from the top of the structure and says he’s going to leave Jinder’s jacked-up ass in the ring on Sunday. This will be Orton’s view when he takes back the title on Sunday, when he’s announced as the new WWE Champion. Orton’s music hits as Jinder and The Singh Brothers talk trash from the ring. Orton poses on top of the Punjabi Prison to a pop.

– Still to come, John Cena will address Sunday’s Flag Match. Also, Shinsuke Nakamura and AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin and Kevin Owens in the main event. We see SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos backstage walking. We go to commercial.

Jimmy Uso vs. Kofi Kingston

Back from the break and out come SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos. The New Day are out next.

The bell rings and Jimmy takes Kofi to the corner. Kofi turns it right around and beats Uso down with kicks. Kofi stomps away now as Xavier Woods plays Francesca and Big E dances. Kofi with the big dropkick in the corner for a 2 count. Kofi ends up dumping Jimmy over the top rope. Kofi runs the ropes for a dive but is forced to put on the brakes as Jimmy is talking trash to Woods and Big E. Jimmy turns back towards the ring and Kofi comes over the top to take him out. Back to commercial.

