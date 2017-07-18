Chad Gable confirms American Alpha is over
Chad Gable confirms American Alpha is over and writes a thank you letter to his former tag partner Jason Jordan.
They need to stop breaking up all these tag teams.
Agreed Jason. I really liked the Kurt Angle surprise of Jordan being his kayfabe son but they could have continued the American Alpha team. It’s sad to see what became of them on the main roster as they were amazing on NXT, every week they had great matches. I just hope they get used well as singles stars because they are both so incredibly talented but I would have been happy if Angle became their manager and it could be something similar to Team Angle from back in the day.