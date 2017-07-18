Chad Gable confirms American Alpha is over

Jul 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

Chad Gable confirms American Alpha is over and writes a thank you letter to his former tag partner Jason Jordan.


(Visited 229 times, 237 visits today)

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , ,

More from my site

2 Responses

  1. Jason says:
    July 18, 2017 at 11:55 am

    They need to stop breaking up all these tag teams.

  2. Kyle Christie says:
    July 18, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    Agreed Jason. I really liked the Kurt Angle surprise of Jordan being his kayfabe son but they could have continued the American Alpha team. It’s sad to see what became of them on the main roster as they were amazing on NXT, every week they had great matches. I just hope they get used well as singles stars because they are both so incredibly talented but I would have been happy if Angle became their manager and it could be something similar to Team Angle from back in the day.

Leave a Reply

Gerweck Report Podcast

Latest Episode

Jarrett addresses the El Patron situation, future PPVs, rebranding, Broken Universe, CM Punk, touring, TV, more

Download View All

Subscribe to Gerweck Report Podcast

Additional ways to follow GRP

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal

Gerweck-store-ad