Chad Gable Comments on Kurt Angle – Jason Jordan, Battleground Fatal 5 Way Promo

– Below is a promo for the Fatal 5 Way Elimination Match at Sunday’s WWE Battleground pay-per-view. The match will see Charlotte Flair, Lana, Becky Lynch, Natalya and Tamina Snuka do battle to earn a SummerSlam shot from SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi.

– As noted, Angle announced on last night’s RAW that his “long lost son” is none other than American Alpha’s Jason Jordan. Jordan’s partner Chad Gable took to Twitter and tweeted the following after the storyline reveal:

Ummmmm….. what? — Chad Gable (@WWEGable) July 18, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 8 times, 8 visits today)