Brock Lesnar’s upcoming schedule

Brock Lesnar’s Summerslam opponent will be revealed by Kurt Angle on next week’s Raw. His updated appearance schedule is below.

Brock Lesnar* WWE SmackDown live event: July 29th (Detroit, MI)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: July 31st (Pittsburgh, PA)

* WWE SmackDown live event: August 12th (Tampa, FL)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 14th (Boston, MA)

* WWE SummerSlam: August 20th (Brooklyn, NY)

* WWE Monday Night RAW: August 28th (Memphis, TN)

* WWE No Mercy: September 24th (Los Angeles, CA)

* WWE RAW live event: September 30th (Winnipeg, MB)

source: Angrymarks.com, WWE.com

