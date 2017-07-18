Backstage perception of American Alpha

Dave Meltzer noted on his podcast that Jason Jordan would be getting a Drew Galloway type push from 2009. A push where alot is thrown on him right away.

Officials backstage always felt “Jordan was good but Gable was awesome and the star of the team. It came down to Jordan having the look Vince likes”

Meltzer thinks Gable will get a Sami Zayn underdog type role on SD but feels in 2-3 years he can be a big star if booked correctly.

Officials also felt American Alpha wasn’t over so that’s why they went ahead with the break up.

source: THE SpOTLight





