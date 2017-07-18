7/17/17 Smackdown house show results from Columbus, Georgia

Jul 18, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

WWE house show results from Columbus, Georgia are courtesy Al Buchanan.

* Shinsuke Nakamura beat Dolph Ziggler.
* Sin Cara, Zack Ryde and Chad Gable beat Erick Rowan, Epico and Aiden English.
* The Usos beat The New Day and Breezango to retain the tag Team Titles.
* Jinder Mahal beat AJ Styles to retain the WWE Title.
* Charlotte, Naomi and Becky Lynch beat Carmella, Tamina, Natalya and Lana.
* Baron Corbin beat Sami Zayn.
* John Cena beat Rusev.

