The Rock Pranks on “Table For 3” (Video), Next Talking Smack, Vince McMahon and HHH on The MYC

– Below is a preview for tonight’s “Table For 3” on the WWE Network with Mark Henry talking to WWE Hall of Famers The Godfather and Ron Simmons. The former Nation of Domination members receive gag gifts and a message from former partner The Rock.

– WWE has confirmed that the next episode of Talking Smack will air next Sunday after the Battleground pay-per-view goes off the air on the WWE Network. As noted, the show will no longer air as a weekly series after SmackDown on Tuesday nights.

– Vince McMahon and Triple H tweeted the following on The Mae Young Classic after the final night of tapings on Friday.

Couldn't be more proud of these 32 women…

…and couldn't be more excited for you all to see it. #MaeYoungClassic #RESPECT — Triple H (@TripleH) July 15, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 3 times, 3 visits today)