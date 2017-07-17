SmackDown Star Turns 31, Rusev Hypes Flag Match, Naomi’s Recent Photo Shoot

Jul 17, 2017

– WWE posted this video looking at stills from the recent bikini photo shoot with SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi:

– Mojo Rawley turns 31 years old today while former TNA Knockout Daffney turns 42 and Lacey Von Erich turns 30. Also, today would have been the 58th birthday of former WCW referee Randy Anderson.

– Rusev tweeted the following on next Sunday’s Flag Match against John Cena at the WWE Battleground pay-per-view:

