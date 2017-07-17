Sasha Banks talks about the changes to the women’s division

“Five years ago we weren’t given this opportunity that we’re having now to be equal to the men. Just two years ago we were considered Divas, that was our brand name, and we had a championship that was in the shape of a butterfly. I was like ‘This is not us, we’re not divas, we’re superstars’. And so two years ago we changed that. We have all different shapes, sizes, all different looks, and it’s so beautiful to see, because legit five years ago it was all models. Now, the sky’s the limit.”

source: stuff.co.nz

