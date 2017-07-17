Royal Rumble 2018 Travel Packages available now
Royal Rumble 2018 returns to Philadelphia next January, but you can gear up for one of WWE’s most popular pay-per-views with Royal Rumble Travel Packages, available now at royalrumbletravel.com.
Travel Packages give you access to a weekend of activities, including tickets to Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE and more. Individual Royal Rumble 2018 tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT.
Check out the Travel Package descriptions below, and don’t miss your chance to take part in one of WWE’s richest traditions, Royal Rumble, by scoring your package now!
ROYAL PACKAGE
Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:
Royal Rumble Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2
Collectible Chair
Sunday, January 28, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2
Monday, January 29, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars
Reception at Wells Fargo Center prior to Royal Rumble
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Monday Night Raw Experience
Exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Wells Fargo Center prior to Monday Night Raw
Monday, January 29, 2018
Philadelphia Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
Royal Package Prices
Starting at $2,925 per person
VIP PACKAGE
Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:
Royal Rumble Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5
Collectible Chair
Sunday, January 28, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5
Monday, January 29, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Rows 3-5
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Philadelphia Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
VIP Package Prices
Starting at $1,350 per person
GOLD PACKAGE
Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:
Royal Rumble Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Lower Bowl
Sunday, January 28, 2018
NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Lower Bowl
Saturday, January 27, 2018
Monday Night Raw Ticket
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Lower Bowl
Monday, January 29, 2018
SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)
Wells Fargo Center
Seating – Lower Bowl
Tuesday, January 30, 2018
Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars
Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session
Sunday, January 28, 2018
Philadelphia Area Hotel
3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018
4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018
(Each person in this group will share one standard room)
Gold Package Prices
Starting at $900 per person