Royal Rumble 2018 Travel Packages available now

Via WWE.com:

Royal Rumble 2018 returns to Philadelphia next January, but you can gear up for one of WWE’s most popular pay-per-views with Royal Rumble Travel Packages, available now at royalrumbletravel.com.

Travel Packages give you access to a weekend of activities, including tickets to Royal Rumble, NXT TakeOver, Monday Night Raw, SmackDown LIVE and more. Individual Royal Rumble 2018 tickets go on sale to the general public starting Saturday, July 29 at 11 a.m. ET/10 a.m. CT.

Check out the Travel Package descriptions below, and don’t miss your chance to take part in one of WWE’s richest traditions, Royal Rumble, by scoring your package now!

ROYAL PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

Royal Rumble Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2

Collectible Chair

Sunday, January 28, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2

Monday, January 29, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 1-2

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Exclusive Reception with WWE Superstars

Reception at Wells Fargo Center prior to Royal Rumble

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Monday Night Raw Experience

Exclusive behind-the-scenes experience at Wells Fargo Center prior to Monday Night Raw

Monday, January 29, 2018

Philadelphia Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018

4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

Royal Package Prices

Starting at $2,925 per person

VIP PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

Royal Rumble Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5

Collectible Chair

Sunday, January 28, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Ringside, Rows 3-5

Monday, January 29, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Rows 3-5

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Philadelphia Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018

4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

VIP Package Prices

Starting at $1,350 per person

GOLD PACKAGE

Each person in this group (maximum 4 people per group) will receive:

Royal Rumble Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Lower Bowl

Sunday, January 28, 2018

NXT TakeOver: Philadelphia Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Lower Bowl

Saturday, January 27, 2018

Monday Night Raw Ticket

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Lower Bowl

Monday, January 29, 2018

SmackDown Live Ticket (only included with 4-night hotel accommodations)

Wells Fargo Center

Seating – Lower Bowl

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

Sunday Breakfast with WWE Superstars

Breakfast buffet and exclusive autograph session

Sunday, January 28, 2018

Philadelphia Area Hotel

3-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Tuesday, January 30, 2018

4-Night Hotel Accommodations – Check-in Saturday, January 27, 2018 / Check-out Wednesday, January 31, 2018

(Each person in this group will share one standard room)

Gold Package Prices

Starting at $900 per person

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)