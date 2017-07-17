Roman Reigns Hypes RAW, News on Matches for Next Week’s Show, Ambulance Match Reactions

– WWE posted this video with Peter Rosenberg looking at fan reactions to the Ambulance Match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at the Great Balls of Fire pay-per-view:

– Word going around tonight’s RAW is that next week’s show will be headlined by Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose vs. The Miz, Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel, according to PWInsider. Finn Balor vs. Elias Samson in a No DQ match is also in the works for next Monday’s show.

– Speaking of Reigns, he tweeted the following on tonight’s RAW main event with Samoa Joe. As noted, the two will do battle to determine who will face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam next month.

