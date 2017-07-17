News for Tonight’s WWE RAW – Main Event, Opening Segment, Kurt Angle, Bayley, More

Tonight’s WWE RAW will take place from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, TN with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle and his big storyline reveal.

Tonight’s RAW main event will see Samoa Joe battle Roman Reigns with the winner going on to face WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. No other matches have been announced but Dean Ambrose will open the show.

WWE is focusing on the following points for tonight’s RAW:

* Universal Champion Brock Lesnar’s SummerSlam challenger to be determined

* Kurt Angle to expose controversy to the world

* Dean Ambrose to kick off Raw

* The Hardy Boyz gain new enemies

* Will Bayley continue to gain momentum?

* Big Cass has a big problem with Big Show

