Kurt Angle on Tonight’s Announcement, Fans on Ronda Rousey, WWE Stars Talk Tokyo

– WWE posted this video of Seth Rollins, Sasha Banks, RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro & Sheamus, Finn Balor and others discussing the recent trip to Tokyo, Japan. They also show footage of Cesaro & Sheamus playing rugby with school kids in Tokyo.

– WWE has a poll asking fans who they would want Ronda Rousey to face if she were to compete in a WWE ring – Charlotte Flair, Stephanie McMahon, Sasha Banks, Bayley, Lana, Nia Jax, Natalya, Becky Lynch, SmackDown Women’s Champion Naomi or RAW Women’s Champion Alexa Bliss. As of this writing, 31% voted for Flair while 28% went with McMahon, 15% for Jax, 7% for Becky, 7% for Sasha and 6% for Bliss. The rest received 2% or less.

– As noted, tonight’s WWE RAW from Nashville will feature the big mystery reveal in the ongoing storyline with RAW General Manager Kurt Angle. There will also be a post-RAW interview with Angle on the WWE Network. The WWE Hall of Famer just tweeted the following on tonight’s announcement:

The announcement I make in 10 hours on Monday Night Raw will change my life and career 4ever. Be sure to tune in tonight. #RawGM @WWE — Kurt Angle (@RealKurtAngle) July 17, 2017

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.

Big News on a Crazy Brock Lesnar Feud, “Broken” Hardy Plans for WWE RAW Revealed, Vince McMahon Upset with WWE Newcomer, New GIFs & Galleries, More

(Visited 7 times, 7 visits today)