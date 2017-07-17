Kenny King talks about the differences between TNA and ROH

In this interview Kenny King talks about the differences between TNA and ROH: “I get my damn check on time bro. Getting paid on time is a huge advantage and difference. That and also the culture at ROH. It’s always been we’re just going to blow this s–t up. And it doesn’t matter who’s there. Whether it’s AJ (Styles), or the Briscoes (Briscoe Brothers), or Roddy (Roderick Strong) or everybody. It’s a team mentality. And everybody wants to put their best effort on each card to make each show the best. I’m not saying it wasn’t like that at Impact but it’s very much like that at ROH.”

source: Sean Waltman’s X-Pac 12360

