Becky Lynch and UFC’s Cris Cyborg for SummerSlam 2017?

WWE.COM is pushing a story involving former Strikeforce Women’s Featherweight champion and former Invicta FC World Featherweight champion Cris Cyborg who posted a fan-made poster of herself against Becky Lynch for SummerSlam.

“If @WWE can’t get Rowdy in the ring I’m not afraid of @BeckyLynchWWE,” Cyborg, who now fights for the UFC, wrote in the tweet. Lynch responded shortly after telling Cyborg that she never backed down from a challenge. “Come at me bro,” she wrote.

This exchange follows an earlier one after Cyborg told Triple H not to let Becky in a ring near her as Ireland can’t handle another star losing this Summer, referring to Conor McGregor’s fight to Floyd Mayweather. “Are you sure Dana would let you? Seeing as he doesn’t seem to let you do much else?” Becky then replied.

WWE tried to get another UFC star, Paige VanZant, for SummerSlam last year but that deal fell through. Ronda Rousey was recently back in the headlines for attending the Mae Young Classic and supporting her friend Shayna Baszler who was taking part in the tournament.





