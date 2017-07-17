7/16/17 WWE house show results from Tallahassee, FL

Jul 17, 2017 - by Steve Gerweck

— Singles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler

— Six-Man Tag Team Match: American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English

— Singles Match: Rusev defeated Zack Ryder

— WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos © defeated Breezango and The New Day

— Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya

— Singles Match: Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn

— WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal © defeated AJ Styles

source: DailyWrestlingNews.com

