7/16/17 WWE house show results from Tallahassee, FL
— Singles Match: Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Dolph Ziggler
— Six-Man Tag Team Match: American Alpha and Sin Cara defeated Erick Rowan, Epico, and Aiden English
— Singles Match: Rusev defeated Zack Ryder
— WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championship Triple Threat Match: The Usos © defeated Breezango and The New Day
— Six-Woman Tag Team Match: Naomi, Becky Lynch, and Charlotte Flair defeated Tamina, Carmella, and Natalya
— Singles Match: Baron Corbin defeated Sami Zayn
— WWE Championship Match: Jinder Mahal © defeated AJ Styles
source: DailyWrestlingNews.com
