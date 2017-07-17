7/16/17 WWE house show results from Lexington, KY

WWE held a live event on Sunday night in Lexington, KY at the Rupp Arena and here are the results.

— Six Man Tag Team Match: Apollo Crews, Heath Slater & Rhyno (w/Titus O’Neil) defeat Curt Hawkins & The Club (Karl Anderson & Luke Gallows)

— Singles Match: Goldust defeats R-Truth

— Singles Match: Akira Tozawa defeats The Brian Kendrick

— Tag Team Match: Dean Ambrose & Seth Rollins defeat Bo Dallas & Curt Hawkins

— Singles Match: Finn Balor defeats Elias Samson

— Tag Team Match: Dana Brooke & Mickie James defeat Alexa Bliss & Nia Jax

— WWE RAW Tag Team Match: Cesaro & Sheamus (c) defeat The Hardy Boyz (Jeff Hardy & Matt Hardy)

— Singles Match: John Cena defeats Bray Wyatt

source: Dailywrestlingnews.com

