The Rack Radio Show Podcast Extra Reviewing GLOW

On this special edition of The Rack Extra, Lindsey Ward & Sir Rockin reviewed the Netflix Original Series, Glow aka the Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling. We dive in to the series, spoilers included, giving our favorite moments from the series, the stand out performers and more.

Check out this special edition of The Rack Extra Presented by Gerweck.net & “Wrestling Figure Photography”.

Audio Link:

http://wildtalkradio.com/rocknsock/therack/therackextra071617.mp3

Subscribe to the show on iTunes

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-rack-radio-show/id612142996

Subscribe to the show on Google Play

https://play.google.com/music/m/Iti4w26aej22cufvazniwh2gyiy?t=The_Rack_Radio_Show

You Can Follow The Show & Hosts on Twitter

Lindsey Ward- http://twitter.com/linsward

Sir Rockin- http://twitter.com/wildtalkradio

The Show- http://twitter.com/rackradioshow

You Can Like The Show on Facebook

http://facebook.com/rackradioshow

(Visited 1 times, 1 visits today)